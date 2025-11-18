PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on PROS in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $23,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,583,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,954.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 962,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,445,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in PROS by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,413,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 748,043 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRO opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.02. PROS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

