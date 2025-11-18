PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.65.
PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on PROS in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of PRO opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.02. PROS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
