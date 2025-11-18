Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,542,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,444,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,239,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 773.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,911 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.The business had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.7%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.18%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

