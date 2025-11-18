Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 206.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 158.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

