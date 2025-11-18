Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $704.31 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

