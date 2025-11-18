RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

RES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.69.

RPC Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:RES opened at $5.25 on Friday. RPC has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.31 million for the quarter. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,361 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RPC by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,269,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,219,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 82,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

