Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Rubrik Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $69.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $679,729.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,299.10. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,112.88. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,403,823. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

