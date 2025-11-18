SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD opened at $14.26 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 51.77%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 274,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 347.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 185,334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6,285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 110,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

