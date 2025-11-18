Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Financial Analysis

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Civeo and Sands China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 2 0 1 0 1.67 Sands China 0 3 0 1 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Civeo currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Sands China.

Civeo has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -5.25% -12.76% -6.69% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civeo and Sands China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $628.18 million 0.39 -$17.07 million ($2.11) -10.09 Sands China $7.08 billion 3.05 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Dividends

Civeo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sands China pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Civeo pays out -47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civeo has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Civeo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Civeo



Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sands China



Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

