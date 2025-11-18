Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SANM. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $158.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.57. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sanmina by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

