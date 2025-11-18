Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 387,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.27 per share, for a total transaction of $14,438,919.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 387,414 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,919.78. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

