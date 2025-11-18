Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.27. 29,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 8,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Separately, Investec raised Shoprite to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 184.0%. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

