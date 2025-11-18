Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 5,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

