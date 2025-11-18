Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKWD. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 146.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $6,651,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.54 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

