Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Bank of America

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $252.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day moving average of $219.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 652,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.