Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Solarwindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.3610 and last traded at $0.51. 7,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 23,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Solarwindow Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -7.97.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

