Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLDB. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 373.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,640,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294,450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

