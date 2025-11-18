Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.56%.Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 44.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7,237.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

