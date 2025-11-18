Spire Inc. $SR Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Spire worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Spire by 2,648.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spire by 21.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

