Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYRE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $24.36 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.99.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. Equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spyre Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

