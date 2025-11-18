Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.8889.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In related news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,102.50. The trade was a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stag Industrial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,893,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,199,000 after buying an additional 1,595,238 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 541,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

