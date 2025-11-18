State Street Corporation $STT Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $784,930,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,770,000 after buying an additional 115,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,732,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on State Street in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Down 3.4%

STT opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $122.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.