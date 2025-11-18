Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Sunlands Technology Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.73. 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunlands Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

