Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. The trade was a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 967,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,665,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 831,067 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,432,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 800,800 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 774,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,816,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

