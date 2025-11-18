TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.3571.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

In other news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. The trade was a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $24,428,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,917,054 shares in the company, valued at $112,656,625.48. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 487,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 92,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.