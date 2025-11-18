The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $776.42 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $841.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $785.78 and its 200-day moving average is $713.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

