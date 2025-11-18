The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $213.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.44 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.80.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

