Titan Machinery (TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $599.1680 million for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Machinery

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 45,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1,847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 230,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.