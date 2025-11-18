Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $472.0667.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $413.83 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

