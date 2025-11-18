TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) versus Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 4.74% 13.43% 6.12% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTM Technologies and Advanced Deposition Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.78 billion 2.39 $56.30 million $1.26 51.06 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TTM Technologies and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 0 5 1 3.17 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

TTM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. Given TTM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs. It also provides advanced ceramic RF components including standard and etched thick-film ceramic substrates; and hi-reliability multi-chip modules. In addition, the company offers radar systems including maritime surveillance and weather avoidance radar systems, surveillance products, communication systems, RF assembly and test services, and passive RF components. Further, the company provides custom designed application specific integrated circuits, high density interconnect, IC substrates, flexible and rigid flex PCBs, and custom assemblies including backplane and mid-plane assemblies, flexible and rigid-flex assemblies, and RF assemblies, as well as conventional PCBs, such as single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer boards. Additionally, it offers quick turnaround services, which includes prototype production and ramp-to-volume production, and thermal management. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, distributors, and government agencies; and aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation, as well as networking applications. TTM Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

