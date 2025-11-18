Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Position Reduced by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 113,642 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 7.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 598,875 shares of company stock worth $58,407,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

