Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,875 shares of company stock valued at $58,407,848. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

