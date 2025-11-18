Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.1944.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 900.0% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.