USData (OTCMKTS:USDC) vs. Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Financial Comparison

USData (OTCMKTS:USDC – Get Free Report) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Get USData alerts:

Profitability

This table compares USData and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USData N/A N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises 6.58% 15.85% 8.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USData and Magic Software Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USData N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises $584.53 million 2.03 $36.88 million $0.78 30.92

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than USData.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for USData and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USData 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises 0 3 1 0 2.25

Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.37%. Given USData’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe USData is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of USData shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats USData on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USData

(Get Free Report)

USDATA Corp. operates as an independent, global supplier of industrial automation software tools, applications, and consulting services designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and control needed to perfect the products they produce and the processes they manage. USDATA Corp. develops, markets, and supports component-based software products for customers requiring enterprise-wide, open solutions for the industrial automation markets. These software products provide customers real-time computer applications that enable interactive, dynamic, and graphical interfaces to industrial operations. These applications collect, consolidate, and communicate information about an automated process, typically drawn from complex operating sources or from multiple sites throughout an enterprise; and enable the user to interact with and control critical processes. The real-time information provided by its products is intended to enable customers to reduce operating costs, improve product quality, and increase overall throughput and productivity. USDATA’s FactoryLink is a process knowledge and control solution where as its Xfactory is a product knowledge and control software product. It serves customers in a variety of industries, including chemical, oil and gas, food, beverage, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics, transportation, and other industries. These customers are located in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company sells its products and services to end customers and systems integrators through distributors, original equipment manufacturer relationships, and direct sales. USDATA Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. The company’s IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. The company also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, It provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for USData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.