Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 18,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Get Vident International Equity Strategy ETF alerts:

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $389.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.