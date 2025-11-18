Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.46. 819,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 571,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFA. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.