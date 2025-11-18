Wall Street Zen Downgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Flux Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flux Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLUX

Flux Power Stock Down 17.4%

Flux Power stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Flux Power by 65.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 125,043 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.