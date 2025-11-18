Wall Street Zen Downgrades Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) to Sell

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORKA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

ORKA stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -0.30.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

