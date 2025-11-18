Wall Street Zen Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to “Hold”

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $52.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.97. FB Financial has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $60.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,674,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 483,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $20,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

