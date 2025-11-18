Wall Street Zen Upgrades IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Strong-Buy

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IDXX. UBS Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $669.00 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,638,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,875,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after buying an additional 605,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

