Wall Street Zen Upgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Buy

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jones Trading lifted their target price on United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $933.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In related news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $79,037.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,494 shares in the company, valued at $790,176.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 3,351.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 301.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

