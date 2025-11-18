Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.1875.

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $285.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

