Zhihu (ZH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

Zhihu Trading Down 0.4%

ZH opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Zhihu Company Profile



Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

