Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after buying an additional 94,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $6,321,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,721.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.