Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.4286.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 29.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Zymeworks’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

