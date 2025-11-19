10,980 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October $NOCT Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 72.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

