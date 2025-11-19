10,981 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.