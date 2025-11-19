114,729 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,729 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,939,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 122,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

