11,641 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. $LAW Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 20.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in CS Disco by 136.9% in the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 25.0% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Bogan acquired 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,865.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 171,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,118.20. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,604 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAW opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. CS Disco has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

