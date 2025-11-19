12,868 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August $GAUG Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:GAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period.

Shares of GAUG opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (GAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GAUG was launched on Aug 18, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

