15,998 Shares in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 311.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.84%.The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

In other news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein acquired 49,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 652,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 106,691 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,746,981.46. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

